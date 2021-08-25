Gas prices down $3.06, diesel cut by $3.06
Gas prices will go down by $3.06 effective Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $152.68 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $159.43.
Automotive diesel oil will move down by $3.06 per litre to sell for $141.15.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $150.82 per litre following a reduction of $3.06.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $120.01.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down up by $1.58 to sell for $69.91, while butane will move down by $2.23 to sell for $77.34 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
