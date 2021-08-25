Opposition concerned about impact of sickout by nurses on health services

The Opposition says it is deeply concerned about the availability of full service in the public healthcare system islandwide in light of the sickout by nurses and is calling for the situation to be resolved as soon as possible.

Among other things, the nurses are upset about their working conditions and over a declaration from Prime Minister Andrew Holness that no group would be predetermined to receive priority COVID-19 hospital care.

Holness had made the comment at a Jamaica House press conference last Thursday.

Angered by record rates of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths and increased risk of infection, the nurses charged that they would stay away from work until their concerns were adequately addressed, including the guarantee of preferential treatment for healthcare professionals who contract the disease.

In a joint statement today, Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, and Spokesperson on Public Service, Lambert Brown, argued that Holness should immediately withdraw his remarks as a basis for ending the sickout by nurses and a return to normality in the health sector.

They expressed solidarity with the health workers who they say, in spite of their dedication and selfless work, have been experiencing major frustration with regards to their benefits.

The opposition spokespersons argued that special consideration for groups of workers in the public sector was quite usual, and nurses were due special treatment because of their role in the pandemic and the extraordinary responsibilities they carry in the overburdened hospital system.

In addition, they said their condition of service has drastically fallen during the fight against COVID-19 with shortages of vital supplies including Personal Protective Equipment, extra long hours and staff shortages.

Guy and Brown said they understood the nurses' plight and as a result, the Prime Minister should not pour salt in the open wound and disrespect their service in any way.

“The Prime Minister must therefore act responsibly to bring back normality to the public healthcare system,” they said.

