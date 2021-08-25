Princess Margaret Hospital addressing sickout fallout

The administration at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas says steps are being taken to reduce the impact of the sickout by nurses at the facility.

It was disclosed that nine of the 15 nurses at the hospital did not show up for duties this morning.

Scores of nurses across Jamaica have stayed away from the job today.

They are upset about working conditions, among other things, amid increased pressure on the health system from rising COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalisations.

Earlier today, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told The Gleaner that the health ministry is assessing the scale of the sickout.

