St Catherine higgler charged following illegal gun seizure

St Catherine higgler George King was arrested and charged on Tuesday following the seizure of an illegal gun at his home on Morrison Street in Spanish Town.

The 39-year-old man, who goes by the alias 'Charlie', was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being arranged.

The police report that about 4:50 a.m., members of the Specialized Operations Branch conducted a targeted operation in the area.

During a search of King's premises, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was found on his veranda, according to the police.

King was subsequently taken into custody.

The police say he later gave a statement following which he was charged.

