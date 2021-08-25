Teen charged for fatal gun attack on man

A 17-year-old boy was charged on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man along East Road in the vicinity of Sixth Street in Kingston in July.

The teen is charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

The teen has been in custody since his arrest on Saturday, July 24, and was officially charged on Tuesday after a question and answer interview.

The police report that 40-year-old Winston Muir, otherwise called 'Baggie', was attacked on Tuesday, July 13.

It is reported that about 11:35 p.m., residents heard explosions and alerted the police.

Upon the arrival of the police, Muir's body was seen lying on the ground in blood with gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

The crime scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem.

The teen was subsequently apprehended.

