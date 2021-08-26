15-year-old boy wanted for shooting three people, two fatally, arrested

A 15-year-old boy wanted for the murder of a couple and the injury of a man in Westmoreland last month has been arrested.

The teen was accosted during a police operation on Ricketts Street in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish today.

Charges are expected to the laid against him.

The three victims were attacked in a home invasion on July 13.

The police report that shortly after 3:00 a.m., armed men broke into the premises and opened gunfire, hitting 19-year-old Chrissan Brooks of Truro district, Frome, Westmoreland, and 22-year-old Anthony Godfrey, otherwise called 'Tan-Suh', of Hudson Street in the parish, and another man while they were sleeping.

They were taken to hospital where Brooks and Godfrey were pronounced dead and the other man was admitted in stable condition.

