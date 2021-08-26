Boulder blocking section of Mount Rosser in St Catherine

The police are reporting that a large boulder is blocking a section of Mount Rosser in Ewarton, St Catherine.

This has reduced traffic to a single lane.

Motorists are being advised to travel cautiously and expect delays.

