Boulder blocking section of Mount Rosser in St Catherine
Published:Thursday | August 26, 2021 | 9:54 AM
The police are reporting that a large boulder is blocking a section of Mount Rosser in Ewarton, St Catherine.
This has reduced traffic to a single lane.
Motorists are being advised to travel cautiously and expect delays.
