Corporate Hands | Burger King, Popeyes and Little Caesars sponsor football

Burger King, Popeyes and Little Casesars quick-service restaurants have provided sponsorship for the Jamaica Premier League for the 2021 season and recently welcomed their assigned league team, Tivoli Gardens Football Club, to the Restaurant Associates (RAL) Ltd extended family. Here, celebrating the partnership are (from left) Stewart Jacob, chairman of the marketing committee at Tivoli Gardens Football Club; Sabrena McDonald-Radcliffe, head of sales and marketing and group corporate communications director, RAL, franchise holders for the restaurants; Barrington Pryce, captain of Tivoli Gardens Football Club; Ever-Gaye Style-Morris, Burger King brand manager; and Oshane Thoms, Popeyes and Little Caesars brand manager.