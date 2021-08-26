Flash flood warning for central and eastern parishes

A flash flood warning is now in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of central and eastern parishes.

Flooding has already been reported in the St Andrew community of New Haven as well as the east-bound lane of Marcus Garvey Drive.

The police are advising people heading into Kingston via Marcus Garvey Drive to use alternative routes.

The weather is being influenced by a tropical wave moving across Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service says it will develop into a broad area of low pressure southwest of Jamaica today and linger through to early Saturday.

An increase in showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds should be expected.

