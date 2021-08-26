Health Ministry reports 22 COVID-19 deaths, some previously under investigation

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 22 COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded, some of which were previously under investigation.

The Ministry says the deaths occurred between May 22 and August 24.

The deceased are:

* A 66-year-old man from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

* A 63-year-old woman from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

* An 87-year-old male from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation

* An 86-year-old female from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

* A 47-year-old woman from St James

* A 71-year-old woman from St James

* A 66-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 76-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 64-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 55-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 65-year-old man from Hanover

* A 57-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 71-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 78-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 51-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 76-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 24-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* An 87-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 72-year-old male from Hanover

* A 61-year-old male from St Ann

* A 68-year-old male from St Ann

* A 63-year-old man from Clarendon

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 132.

Meanwhile, there were 463 new cases with ages ranging from nine days to 97 years, pushing the total to 64,294 with 14,528 being active.

Of the new cases, 286 are women and 177 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 80

* St Catherine - 63

* St Ann - 54

* St Elizabeth - 53

* Manchester - 48

* Westmoreland - 39

* St James - 36

* Clarendon - 33

* Hanover - 16

* Trelawny - 13

* Portland - 11

* St Mary - 10

* St Thomas - 7

A total of 1,723 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 41.3%.

In the meantime, there were 42 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,918.

Some 705 persons are in hospital with 186 being moderately ill, 84 severely ill and 58 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 47,373 are at home.

