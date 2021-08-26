Man arrested following firearm seizure in Clarendon

A Clarendon man was arrested on reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation along Trenton Road in the parish on Wednesday.

The police report that 6:00 p.m., while conducting the operation in the area, a man was seen walking along the roadway in a manner that aroused the suspicion of cops.

The man was accosted and searched and a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges was removed from a bag he had around his neck, according to the police.

He was taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.