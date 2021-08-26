Normal operations resume at Port Antonio Hospital following sickout

Normal operations have returned to the health sector in Portland as nurses have reportedly returned to work after calling in sick as part of a protest by some of Jamaica's public health nurses on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Human Resource Board at the North East Regional Health Authority Paul Young told The Gleaner on Thursday that following Wednesday's sickout by approximately 20 nurses assigned to two shifts, it was smooth sailing today.

"There was no real disruption in services at the Port Antonio Hospital as it relates to patient care as plans were quickly put in place to prevent any real disruption," said Young.

He pointed out that some nurses on the morning and evening shifts called in sick on Wednesday.

He said those who turned up for duties worked double shifts to fill the gap.

- Gareth Davis

