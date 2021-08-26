Roads in sections of Manchester impassable

Several roads in sections of central and south Manchester are impassable due to the heavy downpour from the tropical wave that has been impacting Jamaica.

Residents in Alligator Pond and New Forest are reportedly considering relocating as they are being threatened by rising water levels.

"Water has overrun the drainage in the Lane, New Forest area. Persons who live near there are under flood threat. Water is at their doorsteps right now,” caretaker for the Alligator Pond division, Omar Robinson, told The Gleaner.

He said the road which leads from Alligator Pond to Gutts River is now impassable and that residents in the community of Buttup have reported damaged roads and flooding.

Acting parish disaster coordinator, Keval Lewis, said the shelter at New Forest Primary School is on standby.

Lewis indicated that some persons who have been impacted by flooding have opted to take refuge with relatives.

Lewis said there have also been reports of a power outage in the Lincoln, Hatfield area and that some communities in Christiana are experiencing water disruption due to turbidity issues impact National Water Commission systems.

Acting deputy superintendent at the Mandeville Fire Station, Emrick Needham, said first responders had to provide assistance to persons trapped inside a vehicle by floodwaters along the road in Nashville.

Needham cautioned individuals to avoid traversing flooded roads.

- Tamara Bailey

