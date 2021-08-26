Some nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital still ‘sick’

The administration at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas says it continues to redeploy staff to fill the gap caused by nurses calling in sick.

For a second day today, some nurses at the hospital have failed to turn up for duties.

“Operations are not back to normal as we still have persons calling out so there seems to be a continued industrial action,” an official told The Gleaner.

“Last night, we expected 34 personnel and only 22 reported to work so there was an increase in those who reported last night compared to yesterday morning. This morning, we were expecting 37 in total to include administration, registered nurses, patient care assistants and so on but only 24 have showed up,” the official continued.

Noting that this has impacted operations, it was explained that staff members have been redeployed to support those on the frontline.

Yesterday, scores of nurses across Jamaica stayed away from the job.

They are reportedly upset about working conditions, among other things, amid increased pressure on the health system from rising COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalisations.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

