St Thomas woman charged following altercation at hospital
A St Thomas woman has been charged with assault and malicious destruction of property following an altercation at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday.
The police report that 25-year-old Natassia Mitchell, who is from a Dalvey address, visited the hospital yesterday and requested the medical records of two relatives who died as a result of COVID-19.
It is further reported that during a disagreement with personnel, Mitchell threw a stone into a glass partition at the records department, shattering it.
A record clerk was injured from splinters from the glass.
The police were called and Mitchell was arrested and charged last night.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.