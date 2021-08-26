St Thomas woman charged following altercation at hospital

A St Thomas woman has been charged with assault and malicious destruction of property following an altercation at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday.

The police report that 25-year-old Natassia Mitchell, who is from a Dalvey address, visited the hospital yesterday and requested the medical records of two relatives who died as a result of COVID-19.

It is further reported that during a disagreement with personnel, Mitchell threw a stone into a glass partition at the records department, shattering it.

A record clerk was injured from splinters from the glass.

The police were called and Mitchell was arrested and charged last night.

