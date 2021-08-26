Tropical Storm Ida to dump more rain on Jamaica into Friday

The weather system that has been impacting Jamaica since Wednesday has now been upgraded to a Tropical Storm.

At 4:20 p.m Thursday, Tropical Storm Ida was located 160 kilometres west-southwest of Negril Point.

The Meteorological Service Jamaica says although moving away from Jamaica, Ida will produce rainfall into Friday.

A flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of eastern and south-central parishes continues until 5 p.m. Friday.

In parts of Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland, there were several reports of flooding Thursday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely.

Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.