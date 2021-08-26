Tropical Storm Ida to dump more rain on Jamaica into Friday
The weather system that has been impacting Jamaica since Wednesday has now been upgraded to a Tropical Storm.
At 4:20 p.m Thursday, Tropical Storm Ida was located 160 kilometres west-southwest of Negril Point.
The Meteorological Service Jamaica says although moving away from Jamaica, Ida will produce rainfall into Friday.
A flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of eastern and south-central parishes continues until 5 p.m. Friday.
In parts of Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland, there were several reports of flooding Thursday.
Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely.
Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.