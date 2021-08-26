Westmoreland Family Court closed due to COVID

The Westmoreland Family Court has been closed due to COVID-19.

During the closure, emergency matters, including domestic violence and executed warrant, will be heard at the Westmoreland Parish Court.

Persons who had matters listed for today and on Friday are encouraged to call the judiciary's emergency call centre to get the new dates.

The parish has seen a rise in new infections in recent weeks.

The judiciary continues to urge members of the public to adhere to the established COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread the virus.

How to get information

Call: 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269

Email: customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

