Wife of KD Knight died a day after 54th wedding anniversary

It has been a rough week for attorney-at-law KD Knight, now mourning the death of his wife, Pauline, who died in hospital last week from COVID-19 complications.

A former director at the Planning Institute of Jamaica, Mrs Knight died on August 20, one day after their 54th wedding anniversary.

Speaking with Hotline host Emily Shields on Radio Jamaica, Knight said during his wife's hospitalisation, he communicated with her via WhatsApp message.

He said they last spoke on August 18.

For their anniversary on August 19, Knight said he sent her a message, but she never responded.

A day later, she died “as if she just wanted to be around that day,” he said.

In the meantime, Knight said their daughter, Stacey, remains in hospital but only this morning he received encouraging news about her progress.

Her two children, who were also positive have now recovered and are staying with Knight.

A former government minister, Knight, who is vaccinated, explained that his family members were not vaccinated because of specific reasons, but said they were not anti-vaxxers.

He said, his wife, who had made an appointment for the jab, changed her mind at the last minute amid reports of clotting in some people who had taken the vaccine, while Stacey had an underlying condition and was in consultation with her doctor.

He said, the grandchildren have since indicated that they want to take the jab.

In the meantime, Knight said it has been psychologically painful for Stacey who believes she was the source of the spread of the virus to the family.

“It's like a survivor's guilt,” he said.

