12 more COVID-19 deaths, 605 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 1,465.

Those who have died are:

* A 56-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 66-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 41-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 78-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 76-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 74-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 64-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 77-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 58-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 31-year-old female from Westmoreland

* A 48-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 14 and August 25.

And 13 more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 145.

Meanwhile, there were 605 new cases with ages ranging from six days to 100 years, pushing the total to 64,899 with 15,058 being active.

Of the new cases, 339 are women and 266 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 159

* St Catherine - 94

* St James - 59

* Westmoreland - 49

* St Ann - 43

* St Thomas - 40

* Manchester - 34

* Trelawny - 34

* St Elizabeth - 32

* St Mary - 25

* Hanover - 18

* Clarendon - 13

* Portland - 5

A total of 2,275 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 41.9%.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,968.

Some 739 persons are in hospital with 189 being moderately ill, 92 severely ill, and 61 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 46,380 are at home.

