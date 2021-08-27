CARPHA study finds high vaccine acceptance

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

A cross-sectional study among active social media users in select Caribbean countries has found that most persons have or are willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 74 percent of the 2,302 participants were found to be accepting of COVID-19 vaccination.

The study was undertaken by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) between February and June among participants in the CARPHA member states of Barbados, Curacao, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Fifteen percent of respondents were deemed to be hesitant and 11 percent would not accept a COVID-19 vaccine.

During today's virtual launch of the report, CARPHA executive director, Dr Joy St John, said vaccine hesitancy is a serious issue in the Caribbean.

“The timing is opportune because we have finally got into the Caribbean, a significant quantity of vaccines which will allow our governments to be able to immunise a good majority of the population,” St John said.

She is hoping that the findings will give insight to the type of communication campaigns and community engagement needed across the region to change attitudes and behaviours towards the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study also revealed that a higher level of knowledge about COVID-19 was associated with participants in the vaccine acceptance group and there was also a significant statistical association found between the levels of vaccine acceptance and the presence of concerns.

Just over half, or 51 percent, of participants had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Among those who are unvaccinated, 46 percent reported that they would get the vaccine if available, while a third said they may get the vaccine if available and the remainder reported that they will not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 312 of the respondents were healthcare workers.

The survey found that a higher percentage of healthcare workers were vaccinated (64%) compared to non-healthcare workers.

Of the healthcare workers who were not vaccinated, some 22 percent were not accepting of the vaccine, while 37 percent were undecided.

Further, participants were more willing to vaccinate their elderly parents against COVID-19 than their children (53% vs 38%).

More than half of the participants had no concern about the vaccine, but for those who had, their main worry was the possible side effects, followed by the view that the vaccine was developed too quickly.

The main concern was consistent across age groups, gender, healthcare worker status and level of education, except for participants who had education at the primary level.

For that group, their main concern was that the vaccine would not protect them from getting a COVID-19.

Participants' knowledge about COVID-19 was generally high, with over 50 percent of participants indicating that they were either moderately or extremely knowledgeable about the areas included in the survey.

They were most knowledgeable about how to protect themselves from getting COVID-19, how the virus is spread and the symptoms of the COVID-19 infection.

Participants were less knowledgeable about how COVID-19 vaccines are being developed and the systems in place to ensure vaccine safety.

Additionally, infographics and fact sheets ranked high on the list of preferred communication channels to get information on COVID-19 vaccines.

