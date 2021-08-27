COVID-positive Hanover business partners die days apart

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Two Hanover business partners tested positive for COVID-19, have died days apart.

The two businessmen were part of a trio who operate the Hopewell Mall Supermarket.

The deceased, 36-year-old Xing Jian Huang and 40-year-old Ji'Shun Yu, both of Guangdong, in China, had been isolation since their positive diagnoses.

Xing died at a hospital on Monday while Ji'Shun died at home.

The third business partner, who also tested positive for the virus is now in isolation.

COVID cases have been soaring especially in western Jamaica.

On Thursday there were 18 more confirmed cases in Hanover, the neighbouring parish of Westmoreland reported 49 new cases and St James, 59.

Overall, on Thursday, Jamaica recorded 605 infections and 12 deaths.

