Dislocated pipeline disrupts water supply to St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a section of its transmission pipeline on the Craig Hill network in East Rural St Andrew has been dislocated.

The commission says this has disrupted operations at the Craig Hill facility and the distribution of water supply to customers in Dublin Castle, Craig Hill and Riverside Heights.

An assessment will be done to determine the earliest timeline for the reinstallation of the pipeline and the resumption of water supply to customers.

The commission is assuring that every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

