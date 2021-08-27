Floods swamp farms in Bog Hole, Clarendon

Following heavy rains that have battered Jamaica for the past few days, Bog Hole, Clarendon farmer Eustace Brown is pondering his next move.

Already suffering from damage caused by showers unleashed by Tropical Storm Grace last week, two days of sustained rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Ida has destroyed acres of crops and killed livestock on Brown's farm.

“I lost lettuce, pak choi, and two goats valued at $15,000 each. We don't know where we gonna go from here. We have nothing to do now,” Brown told The Gleaner Friday morning.

Carmen Dillon, president of the Frankfield District Area Committee, which includes Bog Hole, said the community has been left marooned.

“Right now you have to take a helicopter to come to us as we are marooned. There is no passage through Cave Valley from Penreen,” Dillon said.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

