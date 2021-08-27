Haircut probe not complete

After three weeks of investigation, the police have still not determined whether one of their own cut the hair of a 19-year-old Rastafarian woman, Nzinga King, at a lock-up in Clarendon on July 22.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), which had also launched a probe into the matter, said that its report will be completed in two weeks.

After the haircut claim sparked outrage earlier this month, Police Commissioner Antony Anderson had quickly ordered investigators from the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) to look into the matter.

Calls made to IPROB’s head, Assistant Commissioner of Police McArthur Sutherland, to get an update on the investigation were unanswered.

However, head of the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told The Gleaner that the investigation was still not completed.

Meanwhile, INDECOM Commissioner Hugh Faulkner told Radio Jamaica News yesterday that the investigation is nearing a close and that the final report should be completed in 14 days.

The matter will then be passed to the director of public prosecutions.

King’s attorney-at-law, Isat Buchanan, is of the view that the investigation is taking too long.