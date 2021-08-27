How come? Bog Hole, Clarendon residents frustrated with JPS

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston/Gleaner Writer

Carmen Dillon, president of the Bog Hole Community Development Committee, is expressing frustration at the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) because the community has been without electricity for the last 48 hours.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Dillon said the problem is a longstanding one, but has been made worse in the past few days.

“There has been a power cut issue ever since I can remember. This goes back years,” she said, referencing several reports of frequent outages.

She said that a request submitted last year for the power framework to be rigorously assessed has not been done.

“JPS has officially done nothing to bring normal power supply to our area. There has never been a week without at least two outages,” Dillon said, citing damage to appliances, although nothing was officially reported owing to the “typical Jamaican culture that nothing will be done by the power supply company”.

“We have been without power for the past 24 hours. Several reports were made and the answer given was that they are awaiting a team to be dispatched. A typical response time is one to six hours. We are heading towards a 48-hour mark now. Note that this outage is the third outage in this week alone,” she said.

The Gleaner reached out to Audrey Williams, public relations manager at the JPS, who said that the company is seeking to address the situation but noted that rain conditions have posed a safety risk to work crews.

“We will, however, address the matter as soon as it is safe to do so. On the matter of previous outages, our technical teams will be investigating the matter with a view to resolving any issues," said Williams.

