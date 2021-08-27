Ida rains scour St Catherine communities

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ida has caused flooding and road damage in St Catherine, forcing the municipal corporation to activate its Emergency Operation Centre to intervene in affected areas.

Yorke Street and the Lluidas Vale main road have been under water, Sydney Rose, councillor for the Treadways division, told The Gleaner.

"Up to 2 o'clock this morning, I was on the road," Rose said.

"While no life has been lost, there is a great deal of scouring on the road. Some of these roads needed repairs and have been made worse now. The repair bill for taxpayers will be high."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Councillor George Moodie of the Ensom City division said that the recent cleaning of a tributary in the division prevented flooding.

"We will continue to monitor and be ready to get assistance from our partners," he said.

Constant showers have caused woe for the Innswood Housing Scheme, which has a sewerage problem.

Effluent has been reportedly flowing on to Pattoo Avenue.

"The rain has worsened the problem, I can't even flush my bathroom [toilet]. Everything ah come up," Annmarie Brown told The Gleaner.

Residents are concerned that the overflow of sewage presents a serious health hazard.

South Central St Catherine Member of Parliament Dr Andrew Wheatley said that the sewerage dysfunction has been a long-standing source of angst that requires comprehensive assessment.

"This is a recurring problem," Wheatley said.

"There have been remedial works by the National Water Commission. There needs to be more detailed remedial works to address the problem."

National Water Commission parish manager in St Catherine, Patrick Daley, said the entity will be assessing the wastewater systems.

The flood bill for Tropical Storm Grace, which drenched the island last week, has been estimated at $172 million.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.