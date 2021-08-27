Landslides blocking several roadways in Manchester

Several roads across Manchester remain impassable as a result of landslides and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ida.

The affected roads include Top Silent Hill to Christiana, Christiana to Devon, Colleyville to Alston, Porus, Grove Town, the Winston Jones Highway, in the vicinity of Hanbury and Russell Place, and Coast Road in Alligator Pond.

Councillor for the Craig Head division, Omar Miller, told The Gleaner that there are blockages on the road heading towards Trelawny and stated that the situation has been reported to National Works Agency.

He said some blocked roads in the area are being cleared.

And Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, informed that a section of the Winston Jones Highway has been cleared, allowing for vehicular traffic.

Mitchell is renewing a call for the construction of retaining walls along sections of the highway prone to land slippage.

"On deCarteret road, there is some amount of ponding. It is not totally impassable but I would not suggest that low vehicles drive that route. I see that Ward Avenue stood up and there is no flooding in that area which is a good thing"

Meanwhile, some residents in the Alligator Pond area have been forced to traverse alternative routes to their homes as several roads remain flooded.

"Nothing can go through Coast Road and residents have to be walking on the beach to get to their homes. There is still flooding at Alligator Pond Primary and that will probably stay there for a while," said caretaker Omar Robinson.

Noting that the rains have damaged roads and affected the livelihoods of farmers, he is calling for a quick assessment so that help can be rendered.

- Tamara Bailey

