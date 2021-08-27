Major flooding, infrastructure damage in Cave Valley, St Ann

Sections of Cave Valley, St Ann remain under water following heavy downpour from Tropical Storm Ida.

Photos and videos obtained by The Gleaner show the town centre inundated Friday morning after the nearby Cave River once again overflowed its banks.

Homes and businesses are flooded and roads were damaged.

A team from the St Ann Municipal Corporation toured affected areas today to assess the situation.

Mayor of St Ann's Bay, Sydney Stewart, later told The Gleaner that the water in the town square had receded by around noon but that high water levels remain in some sections of the community.

Winston Brown, councillor for the Borobridge division, which encompasses Cave Valley, said that some residents were affected by rising waters in their communities.

He said there has been no report of death or injury.

- Carl Gilchrist

