In-person teaching will depend on vaccination rate at schools – MOE

The Ministry of Education says face-to-face teaching in high schools will depend on the COVID-19 vaccination rate at institutions.

The Ministry had previously set a target for in-person teaching by mid-October with only vaccinated students being in classes.

The Government started offering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 and older on Saturday, August 21 as it seeks to facilitate face-to-face teaching.

The education ministry now says that students in secondary schools will return to face-to-face teaching only if the institution achieves a vaccination rate of 65% or higher.

It says as of August 27, approximately 28,000 students received the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The education ministry is strongly encouraging stakeholders in the sector to get vaccinated so as to facilitate in-person teaching.

The Ministry says teaching for the new school year will begin on September 6 online.

As was the case last year, this will be complemented by lessons on television and on radio and the distribution of printed learning kits.

The education ministry says during the week of September 20, and periodically thereafter, it will do an assessment in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to determine the feasible date to begin face-to-face teaching.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.