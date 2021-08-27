Public hospitals only accepting emergency cases amid COVID crunch

Effective immediately, public hospitals islandwide will be restricted to conducting emergency care services only due to pressure from the COVID crisis.

The Health Ministry says this comes as the public health facilities register continued increases in confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 infections that required hospitalisation.

This has caused the facilities to exceed their COVID-19 isolation capacity, the ministry stated.

“Most hospitals are over the capacity of beds designated for COVID-19 management. As such, general hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 care. The rising demand for oxygen also threatens to overwhelm the supply,” said chief medical officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, in a statement today.

At the same time, hospitals will suspend elective surgeries and begin discharging patients who can receive home care.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The health ministry is asking members of the public to refrain from visiting emergency departments except in cases warranting serious medical attention.

“We encourage persons to be compliant with their medications and to avoid being on the roads to avoid traffic accidents as hospitals will be constrained to deal with these kinds of emergencies,” McKenzie added.

Up to Thursday, August 26, a record 739 positive COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 189 were moderately ill, 92 severely ill and 61 critically ill.

There were another 320 patients suspected to have COVID-19 under hospital care.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.