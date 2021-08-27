Several roads under water

The police are reporting that several roads across the country are blocked due to the inclement weather

They are as follows:

Hanover

* Pondside main road heading to Cascade. The alternative routes are Lucea to Jericho and Mosquito Cove to Jericho.

Manchester

* Winston Jones Highway. The alternative route is Royal Flat main road

* Devon main road in Christiana

Clarendon

* Alston main road in Spalding

St Ann

* Cave Valley Town

St Thomas

Ness Castle to Hagley's Gap

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes and obey the instructions of the officers on duty.

