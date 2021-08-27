Several roads under water
The police are reporting that several roads across the country are blocked due to the inclement weather
They are as follows:
Hanover
* Pondside main road heading to Cascade. The alternative routes are Lucea to Jericho and Mosquito Cove to Jericho.
Manchester
* Winston Jones Highway. The alternative route is Royal Flat main road
* Devon main road in Christiana
Clarendon
* Alston main road in Spalding
St Ann
* Cave Valley Town
St Thomas
Ness Castle to Hagley's Gap
Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes and obey the instructions of the officers on duty.
