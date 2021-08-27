Some St Thomas roads being affected by landslides, flooding

The St Thomas Police are advising motorists to proceed with caution as several areas in the parish continue to be impacted by the inclement weather.

Heavy rains have caused landslides, rendering some roads impassable.

Rivers overflowing their banks have also blocked some roads.

The affected roads include the Mahogany Vale Ford, which is impassable at the Yallahs River, the Mahogany Vale to Hagley Gap main road, which is blocked by landslides, and the Hagley Gap to Nescastle main road, which is blocked at the White River.

Also affected are the Richmond to Albion Mountain main road, which is blocked by a landslide, and the Montpellier to Logwood main road via Phillipsfield, which is impassable at the Mondicot River.

