UWI implements COVID vaccination requirement for living on hall

Students who want to live on campus at the University of the West Indies, Mona will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a notice issued yesterday, the university said that persons will be required to submit proof of vaccination.

For those currently living on hall, these persons have been given until Friday, September 3, to get at least one shot of a two doses vaccine to remain in the facility.

Persons who have received their first vaccination shot and are awaiting their second shot will be allowed to remain on hall.

The university said students who are hesitant of taking the vaccine will not be permitted to reside in a hall of residence, however, the Office of Students Services & Development will try to assist such students in identifying alternate accommodation off-campus.

In such instances, the student will be reimbursed for the unused portion of their residence fees that had already been paid.

Students who are unable to take the vaccine for religious or health-related reasons are asked to submit documentation from their religious body or doctor confirming this so that their situation could be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Asked whether the timeline was too short for students to find alternative accommodation, Campus Registrar Donovan Stanberry told The Gleaner this morning that the university had no other choice but to protect hall residents.

He said the last thing the university would want is a COVID-19 cluster on its hands.

"This is not a vaccination mandate. It's a privilege to live on the halls. People have choices. If you feel strongly, you can make alternative arrangements. It would behave irresponsible to have unvaccinated people on the halls," said Stanberry.

