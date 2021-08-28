18 more COVID deaths, 835 new infections

Jamaica on Friday recorded another 18 COVID deaths and 835 new cases.

The test positivity rate was 50.7 per cent.

One of the deaths occurred on August 16 but was under investigation to determine if it was COVID-related.

The others occurred between August 23 and 26.

Meanwhile, in the latest statistics posted by the Health Ministry, the number of hospitalisations moved down from 739 to 728 with 194 patients moderately ill, 86 severely ill and 58 critically ill.

DEATHS

1. A 56-year-old man from St Mary

2. A 62-year-old man from Portland

3. A 72-year-old woman from Trelawny

4. An 88-year-old man from St Elizabeth

5. A 66-year-old woman from St Catherine

6. A 72-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

7. A 70-year-old man from St Ann

8. A 75-year-old man from St Ann

9. A 64-year-old woman from St Ann

10. A 101-year-old woman from St Ann

11. An 83-year-old man from St James

12. A 51-year-old woman from St James

13. A 51-year-old woman from St James

14. A 78-year-old man from Clarendon

15. A 78-year-old woman from Clarendon

16. An 84-year-old man from Westmoreland

17. A 74-year-old woman from Westmoreland

18. An 83-year-old woman from Westmoreland

NEW CASES

Kingston and St Andrew - 178

St Catherine - 170

St James - 92

Manchester - 90

Clarendon - 64

St Elizabeth - 48

Westmoreland - 42

Trelawny - 36

Hanover - 31

Portland - 21

St Ann - 52

St Mary - 7

St Thomas - 4

