70-y-o woman killed in fire

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Gloom hangs over the Marlie Acres community in Old Harbour, St Catherine, following the fiery predawn death of a 70-year-old resident.

Dead is Madge Davis, otherwise called Madgie, of 139 Cedar Drive.

The Old Harbour Fire Department reported that personnel received a call about 1:04 on Saturday morning.

A team responded and found the 10-room concrete dwelling engulfed in flames.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Firefighters from the Spanish Town station assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

Davis' charred remains were found among the rubble.

Residents were shocked to learn of her death.

"Right now, mi have food and mi can't even eat," Ashanti Scully said. "The woman was very hard-working, so mi never expect dat she woulda dead so."

Other residents said that the deceased was an usher at her church, Refuge Temple, and that her sudden demise has shaken the congregation.

"Even the pastor is in a state of shock," said Mildred Manning, a resident.

Davis was said to have lived alone.

District officer for the Old Harbour Fire Station, Hopeton Johnson, said the estimated damage was $13 million.

The house was not insured.

The Old Harbour police have launched an investigation.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com