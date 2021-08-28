Cave Valley roads cleared

Things are slowly getting back to normal in Cave Valley, St Ann which was flooded this week during heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida.

Debris that blocked the bridge at Aenon Town along the St Ann-Clarendon border contributed to the flooding in Cave Valley and other areas.

The blockage has since been cleared.

Other blocked roads caused by land slippages and fallen trees have also been cleared, allowing motor vehicle access several communities.

Councillor for the Borobridge division, Winston Brown has, however, urged motorists and pedestrians to be careful.

There is still water on sections of the roads in Cave Valley.

Infrastructure and crops are expected have been hard hit.

The St Ann Municipal Corporation is preparing an estimate of the damage caused.

