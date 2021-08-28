Desperate family searching for lawyer’s body

Relatives and friends of attorney-at-law Henry Charles Johnson, who reportedly died on August 17, are trying desperately to locate his body.

So, too, is his common-law wife of eight years, Robyn Patrick.

According to the family, the last time they saw Johnson was on August 6 when he was removed from his St Andrew home by one of his daughters with the alleged assistance of armed policemen.

“From the day he was forcibly taken from our home, I have not seen him again or [been] told where he was taken,” stated Patrick.

She said she was later informed that Johnson, who was the “love of my life”, had died and steps were being taken to cremate the body.

“Charles made it clear to me many times that he wanted to be buried not cremated,” a tearful Patrick said last week.

The common-law-wife said that she has been trying everything to locate his remains but to no avail.

Johnson suffered a stroke last year February and could not talk or walk, but Patrick said he could still communicate by gestures.

One of Johnson’s close friends told The Gleaner that two days before Johnson was removed from his home, Patrick drove him to her house in Mandeville, Manchester, where they had a good time.

According to the friend, Johnson looked very well, and it was difficult to process that he died so soon after the visit. She said she even had photographs to mark the wonderful time they spent together.

Johnson’s sister, Rosemarie Wiggan Jones, said she was very disappointed with the manner in which her brother was removed from his home. She expressed concern that she and Johnson’s two brothers were not being informed about the funeral arrangements. She said that as far as she knew, Johnson had a plot to be buried on.

“Everything is just hush, hush, and we as Johnson’s siblings need to know when and where the funeral service is to take place,” Wiggan Jones said.

She disclosed that her brother had decided before he became ill that he wanted Patrick to take care of him so everyone should respect his wishes. She said she had a good relationship with Patrick.

Patrick had filed an application in the Supreme Court on August 10 seeking an order to compel the police to return her common-law-husband, who was taken away without a court order. Superintendent Aaron Fletcher of the Constant Spring Police Station and the attorney general are the defendants.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who is representing Patrick, said that although an affidavit of urgency was filed, he was told that the only available date was in September.

“The justice system of which Johnson was a part failed him,” said Wildman. He stressed that the police acted unlawfully and must be blamed for what happened to Johnson. Wildman pointed out that by law, Patrick is Johnson’s spouse.

The role of the policemen in Johnson’s removal from his home is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Following Johnson’s death, Patrick filed a suit against the defendants on August 20, seeking damages for assault and trespass as well as relief under the Constitution for breach of right to property and breach of right to privacy.

Johnson, a former policeman, came to national attention in 1980 when he, along with two soldiers and a civilian, were accused of plotting to overthrow the government of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.

They were freed in the Home Circuit Court in October 1981 after a key witness was found to be unreliable.

Johnson subsequently studied law and was practising for about 30 years.

