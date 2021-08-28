Elderly man drowns in Clarendon during heavy rains

An elderly man drowned in Longwood, Race Course Clarendon yesterday, as heavy rains associated with Hurricane Ida pelted Jamaica.

Seventy-eight-year-old Dennis Jackson is believed to have been swept away.

The Exeter police say Jackson was riding along the Longwood Main Road when he is believed to have fallen into difficulties.

A resident stumbled on the body of the elderly man in a drain this morning.

