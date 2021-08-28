Full List | Vaccination blitz sites for this weekend

Jamaica will this weekend operate another in its series of vaccination blitz activities, as part of efforts to get 65 per cent of the population protected from COVID-19 by March 2022.

As at 4:00 pm Friday, some 505,781 doses of vaccine had been administered here.

Of that number, 363,941 were first doses and 139,463 were second doses.

The remainder were single doses.

COVID-19 vaccinations began in March this year.

Jamaicans are encouraged to make their vaccination appointments online at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

They should visit their vaccination site with a government-issued identification or a letter from the Justice of the Peace.

Those due a second dose will also need to take their vaccination card.

See vaccination sites for this weekend:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021

Kingston and St Andrew

National Arena

AstraZeneca & Pfizer

St Thomas

Morant Bay Health Centre

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

St Catherine

Portmore HEART Academy

(10:00 am – 4:00pm)

Pfizer

Hanover

Sandy Bay Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

St James

Montego Bay Comprehensive Centre – Type V

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Sandals Inn

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Central Assembly Basic School, Norwood

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Trelawny

Bounty Hall Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Duncans Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Clark's Town Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Lowe River Health Centre

(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Warsop Health Centre

(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Falmouth Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Westmoreland

Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre

(10:00 am – 3:00 pm)

AstraZeneca

Manning's High School

(10:00 am – 3:00 pm)

Pfizer

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021

St James

Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre – Type V

(10:00 am – 4;00 pm)

Pfizer

Sandals Inn

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Norwood Adventist Church

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Trelawny

Falmouth Health Centre

(9:00 am – 4:00pm)

Pfizer

Wakefield Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Duncans Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Rio Bueno Health Centre

(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Ulster Spring Health Centre

(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Wait – A – Bit Health Centre

(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

St Ann

Turtle River Park

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

St Mary

St Mary's Anglican Church Hall, Port Maria

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

AstraZeneca & Pfizer

Westmoreland

Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre

(10:00 am – 3:00 pm)

AstraZeneca

Manning's School

(10:00 am -3:00 pm)

Pfizer

MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021

Kingston and St Andrew

National Arena

(9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

AstraZeneca & Pfizer

Manchester

Manchester High School

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Porus High School

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Mandeville Regional Hospital

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

AstraZeneca

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021

Kingston & St Andrew

National Arena

(9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

AstraZeneca & Pfizer

Manchester

Manchester High School

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Porus High School

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Pfizer

Mandeville Regional Hospital

(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

AstraZeneca

