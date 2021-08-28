Full List | Vaccination blitz sites for this weekend
Jamaica will this weekend operate another in its series of vaccination blitz activities, as part of efforts to get 65 per cent of the population protected from COVID-19 by March 2022.
As at 4:00 pm Friday, some 505,781 doses of vaccine had been administered here.
Of that number, 363,941 were first doses and 139,463 were second doses.
The remainder were single doses.
COVID-19 vaccinations began in March this year.
Jamaicans are encouraged to make their vaccination appointments online at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
They should visit their vaccination site with a government-issued identification or a letter from the Justice of the Peace.
Those due a second dose will also need to take their vaccination card.
See vaccination sites for this weekend:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021
Kingston and St Andrew
National Arena
AstraZeneca & Pfizer
St Thomas
Morant Bay Health Centre
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
St Catherine
Portmore HEART Academy
(10:00 am – 4:00pm)
Pfizer
Hanover
Sandy Bay Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
St James
Montego Bay Comprehensive Centre – Type V
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Sandals Inn
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Central Assembly Basic School, Norwood
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Trelawny
Bounty Hall Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Duncans Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Clark's Town Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Lowe River Health Centre
(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Warsop Health Centre
(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Falmouth Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Westmoreland
Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre
(10:00 am – 3:00 pm)
AstraZeneca
Manning's High School
(10:00 am – 3:00 pm)
Pfizer
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021
St James
Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre – Type V
(10:00 am – 4;00 pm)
Pfizer
Sandals Inn
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Norwood Adventist Church
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Trelawny
Falmouth Health Centre
(9:00 am – 4:00pm)
Pfizer
Wakefield Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Duncans Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Rio Bueno Health Centre
(10:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Ulster Spring Health Centre
(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Wait – A – Bit Health Centre
(11:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
St Ann
Turtle River Park
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
St Mary
St Mary's Anglican Church Hall, Port Maria
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
AstraZeneca & Pfizer
Westmoreland
Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre
(10:00 am – 3:00 pm)
AstraZeneca
Manning's School
(10:00 am -3:00 pm)
Pfizer
MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021
Kingston and St Andrew
National Arena
(9:00 am – 3:00 pm)
AstraZeneca & Pfizer
Manchester
Manchester High School
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Porus High School
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Mandeville Regional Hospital
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
AstraZeneca
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021
Kingston & St Andrew
National Arena
(9:00 am – 3:00 pm)
AstraZeneca & Pfizer
Manchester
Manchester High School
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Porus High School
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
Pfizer
Mandeville Regional Hospital
(9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
AstraZeneca
