Highway construction triggered Tollgate flooding, say officials

Work being done on the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000, is being cited as the major cause of excess flooding in Tollgate, Clarendon.

Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, Lothan Cousins is criticising the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC) for overlooking strategic recommendations he made before the construction of the highway.

"Most areas are flooded because of the highway. I personally participated in several consultation meetings and we warned them over and over. They scoffed at our recommendations and criticism," he said.

Cousins said he had recommended to NROCC to develop a flood plan including adequate drainage systems.

"The water runs north to south and the highway runs east to west. The highway therefore will block the water from getting to the sea in the south if there is inadequate drainage," he explained.

Uphell Purcell, the councillor for the York Town Division, which comprises Tollgate, is concerned.

"In respect of the flooding in the Duke Street, Tollgate area, it is clearly because of the work being done on the highway," he said.

Purcell said, too, several homes and roadways which never experienced flooding, have been inundated in recent times.

"The water is pushing back ... it doesn't have anywhere to go. The highway persons have to make certain that they look at the situation now and make sure they get some outlets across the highway to move the water as quick as possible," said Purcell.

Shannon Francis, a resident of Duke Street in Tollgate argued that the promises made by NROCC to prevent flooding woes have fallen through.

"All they care about is finishing the highway. It's the first inna my life me ever see so much water. My house weh never get flood is flooding now just because of the highway," she fumed.

However, George Nicholson, the acting managing director at NROCC was uncertain if the highway construction is linked to the flooding crisis.

"We've been having an unusual amount of rainfall, and that is an area that is usually flooded, so I can't say yes or no or maybe so," he told The Gleaner.

Nicholson however, indicated that plans to implement drainage systems in the area are underway.

