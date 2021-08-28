Sat | Aug 28, 2021

Several roads now passable, authorities working to clear others

Published:Saturday | August 28, 2021 | 4:00 PM
Work being done to clear the blocked road in Wakesfield along the Thompson Town to Smithville corridor in Clarendon - Nathaniel Stewart photo

Several roads that had been blocked by landslides, floods and fallen trees have now been cleared.

They had been left impassable following heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida which later developed into a hurricane.

The authorities are still working to clear others.

CLEARED ROADS
Hanover
Pondside to Cascade 

Manchester
Winston Jones Highway
Devon Main Road 
Top Alston to Baileston Main Road
Silent Hill to Christiana Main Road

Clarendon
Alley Main Road 

St Ann
Cave Valley

St Catherine
Bog Walk Gorge is now passable

STILL BLOCKED

St Elizabeth
Paynes Town to Darliston 

Clarendon
Gravel Hill Main Road (vicinity of the bridge) in Milk River 
Coffee Piece
Wakesfield

St Thomas
Ness Castle to Hagley's Gap 

Motorists are being advised to continue using alternative routes where necessary and obey the instructions of the police on duty.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com