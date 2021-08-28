Several roads now passable, authorities working to clear others

Several roads that had been blocked by landslides, floods and fallen trees have now been cleared.

They had been left impassable following heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida which later developed into a hurricane.

The authorities are still working to clear others.

CLEARED ROADS

Hanover

Pondside to Cascade

Manchester

Winston Jones Highway

Devon Main Road

Top Alston to Baileston Main Road

Silent Hill to Christiana Main Road

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Clarendon

Alley Main Road

St Ann

Cave Valley

St Catherine

Bog Walk Gorge is now passable

STILL BLOCKED

St Elizabeth

Paynes Town to Darliston

Clarendon

Gravel Hill Main Road (vicinity of the bridge) in Milk River

Coffee Piece

Wakesfield

St Thomas

Ness Castle to Hagley's Gap

Motorists are being advised to continue using alternative routes where necessary and obey the instructions of the police on duty.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com