Several roads now passable, authorities working to clear others
Several roads that had been blocked by landslides, floods and fallen trees have now been cleared.
They had been left impassable following heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida which later developed into a hurricane.
The authorities are still working to clear others.
CLEARED ROADS
Hanover
Pondside to Cascade
Manchester
Winston Jones Highway
Devon Main Road
Top Alston to Baileston Main Road
Silent Hill to Christiana Main Road
Clarendon
Alley Main Road
St Ann
Cave Valley
St Catherine
Bog Walk Gorge is now passable
STILL BLOCKED
St Elizabeth
Paynes Town to Darliston
Clarendon
Gravel Hill Main Road (vicinity of the bridge) in Milk River
Coffee Piece
Wakesfield
St Thomas
Ness Castle to Hagley's Gap
Motorists are being advised to continue using alternative routes where necessary and obey the instructions of the police on duty.
