War with worship

As the COVID pandemic tries to squeeze the peace, joy and hope out of us, we have to draw for some of the weapons in our arsenal – praise and worship. The great news is that every person is created to be a worshipper.

Revelation says “… for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” Revelation 4:11 (KJV). The central purpose of our creation is to bring God pleasure and to worship Him. When we are not in the place of true worship, our lives are just a shadow of what they are designed to be.

To truly worship God begins with how we live our lives. “Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshippers will worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth, for they are the kind of worshippers the Father seeks. God is spirit, and His worshippers must worship in the Spirit and in truth.” John 4:23-24 (NIV). God is seeking worshippers, but true worshippers are a particular type.

We must be spiritually alive to worship God. Since God is a spirit, His Spirit has to bring our spirit to life. In other words, we have to be born again. The natural man (those who have not surrendered their lives to Jesus) cannot truly worship God. “Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit. You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again.’” John 3:6-7 (NIV).

Although our worship is about our offering to God - our admiration and reverence and about exalting and glorifying Him – it is obvious from Scripture that there is great benefit to us when we worship. The worship of God releases His power. Throughout Scripture, whenever the people of God were engaged in events of worship, there was usually a great release of divine supernatural power. There is a correlation that is unmistakable, and the Bible highlights it.

When the land of Judah was under threat from an invading army of three kings – outmanned, out-gunned – King Jehoshaphat confessed and prayed to God for deliverance. God’s reply was, “Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s.” 2 Chronicles 20:15 (NIV). There are some battles that we’re fighting right now that might not be ours to fight. God is saying “I’ve got this!” and, if you believe Him, how will you respond?

Judah’s battle wasn’t to be fought by hand-to-hand combat, it was to be fought using praise and worship. Jehoshaphat organised a praise and worship team and sent them before the army of Judah and this is what happened. “Jehoshaphat appointed men to sing to the Lord and to praise him for the splendour of his holiness as they went out at the head of the army, saying: “Give thanks to the Lord, for his love endures forever.” As they began to sing and praise, the Lord set ambushes against the men of Ammon and Moab and Mount Seir who were invading Judah, and they were defeated.” 2 Chronicles 20:21-22 (NIV).

Note that it is when they began to sing that the Lord set ambushes for their enemies. It is uncertain what those ambushes were, but God stirred up other forces against the invaders. The key is that the praise and worship released God’s authority, it hit earth with might, delivering Israel.

“He who offers a sacrifice of thanksgiving honours Me; And to him who orders his way aright I shall show the salvation of God.” Psalm 50:23 (NASV).