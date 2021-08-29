Jamaica hits record 929 one-day COVID tally, 21 more deaths
Jamaica on Saturday hit a record one-day tally of 929 new COVID cases and another 18 COVID deaths and 835 new cases.
The test positively rate was 43.5 per cent.
The deaths occurred between August 17 and August 28.
One had previously been under investigation.
Meanwhile, in the latest statistics posted by the Health Ministry, the number of hospitalisations moved down from 728 to 723 with 190 patients moderately ill, 88 severely ill and 76 critically ill.
DEATHS
1. A 57-year-old man from Portland
2. An 82-year-old woman from St Catherine
3. A 76-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
4. A 74-year-old man from St Elizabeth
5. A 69-year-old woman from St. Elizabeth
6. A 71-year-old man from St Elizabeth
7. A 47-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
8. A 61-year-old man from St James
9. A 71-year-old man from St James
10. A 72-year-old man from St James
11. A 42-year-old man from St James
12. A 66-year-old woman from St James
13. A 34-year-old woman from St James
14. A 58-year-old woman from Westmoreland
15. A 41-year-old man from Westmoreland
16. A 56-year-old man from Westmoreland
17. A 38-year-old man from Westmoreland
18. A 33-year-old man from Westmoreland
19. A 64-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew
20. A 62-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew
21. An 82-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
Meanwhile, Kingston and St Andrew recorded the highest number of new infections as Jamaica's active case count reached 16,648.
NEW CASES
Kingston and St Andrew - 132
Manchester - 123
St Catherine -105
St James - 103
Westmoreland - 93
St Ann - 85
St Elizabeth - 79
Hanover - 59
St Thomas - 48
Clarendon - 46
Trelawny - 39
St Mary - 15
Portland - 2
