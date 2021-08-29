Jamaica hits record 929 one-day COVID tally, 21 more deaths

Jamaica on Saturday hit a record one-day tally of 929 new COVID cases and another 18 COVID deaths and 835 new cases.

The test positively rate was 43.5 per cent.

The deaths occurred between August 17 and August 28.

One had previously been under investigation.

Meanwhile, in the latest statistics posted by the Health Ministry, the number of hospitalisations moved down from 728 to 723 with 190 patients moderately ill, 88 severely ill and 76 critically ill.

DEATHS

1. A 57-year-old man from Portland

2. An 82-year-old woman from St Catherine

3. A 76-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

4. A 74-year-old man from St Elizabeth

5. A 69-year-old woman from St. Elizabeth

6. A 71-year-old man from St Elizabeth

7. A 47-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

8. A 61-year-old man from St James

9. A 71-year-old man from St James

10. A 72-year-old man from St James

11. A 42-year-old man from St James

12. A 66-year-old woman from St James

13. A 34-year-old woman from St James

14. A 58-year-old woman from Westmoreland

15. A 41-year-old man from Westmoreland

16. A 56-year-old man from Westmoreland

17. A 38-year-old man from Westmoreland

18. A 33-year-old man from Westmoreland

19. A 64-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

20. A 62-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

21. An 82-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

Meanwhile, Kingston and St Andrew recorded the highest number of new infections as Jamaica's active case count reached 16,648.

NEW CASES

Kingston and St Andrew - 132

Manchester - 123

St Catherine -105

St James - 103

Westmoreland - 93

St Ann - 85

St Elizabeth - 79

Hanover - 59

St Thomas - 48

Clarendon - 46

Trelawny - 39

St Mary - 15

Portland - 2

