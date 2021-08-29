Three shipments of oxygen coming by Tuesday

Peter Graham, the managing director of IGL, Jamaica's lone medical oxygen producer, says three shipments of the precious gas are expected to arrive on Monday.

It will help to ease the crisis now chocking the health sector with several hospitals either very low or entirely out of oxygen.

Graham said one of the shipments that was expected last week had been delayed.

"Previously confirmed shipments will arrive earlier with the first one expected very early Monday morning," he said.

In the meantime, speaking on That's A Rap, Radio Jamaica's news review programme, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the Sav-la-Mar and Spanish Town hospitals are among three-four large hospitals facing dire challenges.

It is understood that the situation is also grim at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Tufton said health administrators have been moving around oxygen to facilities where possible.

In the meantime, in a statement this morning IGL sought to clarify that while it has not run out of oxygen it has not been able to meet the demand.

Graham said the medical-grade oxygen manufacturing plant located at Ferry, St Catherine has been producing at maximum capacity.

"Deliveries were made to hospitals last night and that will continue throughout today and tonight," he said.

Graham is urging everyone to strictly follow the guidelines established to prevent contraction of COVID.

