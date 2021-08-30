739 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,510.

Those who have died are:

* A 72-year-old male from St James

* A 66-year-old female from St James

* An 80-year-old man from St James

* A 62-year-old woman from Hanover

* A 74-year-old woman from Hanover

* A 45-year-old man from Westmoreland

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 27 and August 28.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 155.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, there were 739 new cases with ages ranging from 24 days to 94 years, pushing the total to 67,402 with 17,288 being active.

Of the new cases, 422 are women and 317 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Ann - 149

* Kingston and St Andrew – 143

* St Mary - 88

* St Catherine - 82

* Westmoreland - 65

* St James - 63

* Portland - 37

* Hanover - 30

* Trelawny - 28

* St Elizabeth - 22

* Manchester - 19

* Clarendon - 9

* St Thomas - 4

A total of 1,508 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 54.0%.

In the meantime, there were 91 more recoveries, increasing the total to 48,186.

Some 723 persons are in hospital with 192 being moderately ill, 88 severely ill and 62 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 48,963 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.