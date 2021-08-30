Advertising giant Adrian Robinson has died

Retired advertising and communications executive Adrian Robinson has died at 87.

Robinson in 2019 retired as the managing director of Marketing Counsellors Limited after more than 30 years at its helm.

READ: Adrian Robinson's leap into advertising

The firm is now run by his eldest son, Marlon.

Robinson had been ailing for a while.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The communications executive was also a former director of tourism.

Stakeholders in the advertising industry have hailed Robinson.

"Adrian was the consummate advertising professional and broadcaster with the velvet voice," said Carmen Patterson.

She had fond memories of Robinson as a young journalist and manager of the pioneering community radio stations Radio West and Radio Northeast.

"I aspired to make my mark in broadcasting guided by his standards. I wished current members of the advertising and broadcasting fraternities had the privilege to 'sit at his feet' as a number of us of did," she said.

Another communication practitioner, Lennie Little-White said Robinson made a difference in the field.

"Adrian Robinson was one of the pioneers who was instrumental in giving the advertising industry a Jamaican identity by setting up an indigenous agency with local partners," said White.

Marketing Counsellors Limited was established in 1987 and, since then has been the recipient of numerous awards, including those from The Gleaner and Radio Jamaica Limited, for outstanding work in advertising.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com