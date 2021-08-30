Body of man found in gully in Clarendon

Police investigators are now at a scene in Longwood near Race Course, Clarendon where the body of a man was found in a gully a short while ago.

One resident told The Gleaner that the man appeared to have fallen in the gully and hit his head.

On Saturday, the body of 78-year-old Dennis Jackson was found in a gully in the same community.

Jackson, whose body was found in a gully appeared to have been swept away during flood rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com