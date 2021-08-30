Body of man found in gully in Clarendon
Published:Monday | August 30, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Police investigators are now at a scene in Longwood near Race Course, Clarendon where the body of a man was found in a gully a short while ago.
One resident told The Gleaner that the man appeared to have fallen in the gully and hit his head.
On Saturday, the body of 78-year-old Dennis Jackson was found in a gully in the same community.
Jackson, whose body was found in a gully appeared to have been swept away during flood rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida.
