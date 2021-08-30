Businesses given more time to file July GCT returns

The deadline for businesses to pay over July consumption taxes to the Government has been extended to September.

The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the August 31 due date was adjusted out of consideration to taxpayers who may have been impacted by the recently adjusted national COVID-19 containment measures.

Businesses now have until September 3 to file and pay their General Consumption Tax (GCT), Special Consumption Tax (SCT), Telephone Call Tax (TCT) and Guest Accommodation Room Tax (GART) returns without any penalties being applied.

Returns filed and paid after the extended due date will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges will be applied.

