Jailbreak at Port Royal Police Station

There has been a jailbreak at the Port Royal Police Station.

It is reported that the inmates escaped between last night and this morning.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident to The Gleaner and indicated that a media release will be issued shortly.

The Gleaner has gathered that at least four prisoners are now at large.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.