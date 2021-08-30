Jamaica gets shipment of bulk oxygen

A shipment of bulk oxygen arrived in Jamaica this morning as the country's health sector grapples with increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed in a tweet this morning that distribution of the oxygen is underway.

“Thanks to the public health team, customs and IGL for this collaborative effort,” Tufton tweeted.

IGL, Jamaica's lone medical oxygen producer, issued a statement yesterday indicating that while it has not run out of oxygen it has not been able to meet the demand.

Several hospitals across the country are either very low or entirely out of oxygen.

Healthcare workers have been struggling to decide which patients are administered oxygen arising from the shortage.

Public hospitals in Jamaica are now only handling emergency cases due to capacity issues arising from COVID-19.

